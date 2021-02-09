NORMAL — Betty A. Presley, 90, of Normal, IL transitioned to her eternal home at 1:15 p.m. Monday (February 8, 2021) after four days surrounded by family and caring staff at the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home, Peoria.
A private graveside service will be held at Gridley Cemetery, Gridley with a celebration of life at Ironwood golf course, Normal, to be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Michael Collins Foundation. Foundation gifts can be deposited at any Heartland bank or mail to The Michael Collins Foundation, PO Box 19, Hudson, IL 61748. To learn more go to MCstrong.org. Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington, is assisting the family with services.
Betty was born on August 2, 1930 in Fairbury, the daughter of Eli and Lillian Zimmerman Miller.
She married Donald E. Presley on September 17, 1951, in Bloomington.
She is survived by her son, Terry (Sandy) Presley and daughter Kelly (James) Collins; three grandchildren: Jimmy Collins, Sarah Vice, and Christina Frederick; nine great grandchildren and one sister, Marilyn Ayers.
She was preceded in death by her husband, two grandchildren: Michael Collins and Bryan Wright; one sister and one brother.
Betty was a graduate of Eureka High School and attended laboratory tech school through St. Joseph hospital. She retired her medical career after 50 years of service where she then worked part time at Ironwood Golf Course and Illinois State University ushering sporting events. She worked full time up to the age of 89 before letting her "engine idle" due to the pandemic.
She was an avid golfer and very proud of her five hole in ones! She also enjoyed knitting and her exercise classes at the Workout Company.
Her greatest joy was spending time with her great grandchildren and happy hours with her best friend Jackie Hagerty.
Her legacy of hard work and faith in God will never be forgotten.
