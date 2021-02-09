NORMAL — Betty A. Presley, 90, of Normal, IL transitioned to her eternal home at 1:15 p.m. Monday (February 8, 2021) after four days surrounded by family and caring staff at the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home, Peoria.

A private graveside service will be held at Gridley Cemetery, Gridley with a celebration of life at Ironwood golf course, Normal, to be announced at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Michael Collins Foundation. Foundation gifts can be deposited at any Heartland bank or mail to The Michael Collins Foundation, PO Box 19, Hudson, IL 61748. To learn more go to MCstrong.org. Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington, is assisting the family with services.

Betty was born on August 2, 1930 in Fairbury, the daughter of Eli and Lillian Zimmerman Miller.

She married Donald E. Presley on September 17, 1951, in Bloomington.

She is survived by her son, Terry (Sandy) Presley and daughter Kelly (James) Collins; three grandchildren: Jimmy Collins, Sarah Vice, and Christina Frederick; nine great grandchildren and one sister, Marilyn Ayers.

She was preceded in death by her husband, two grandchildren: Michael Collins and Bryan Wright; one sister and one brother.