Betty Augspurger

NORMAL — Betty Ward Augspurger, 96, of Normal, passed away peacefully on Sunday (March 15, 2020) at Heritage Health, Normal.

Betty was born Nov. 12, 1923, in Ellsworth. She was the daughter of Edgar and Julia M. Rosenburger Ward. She graduated from Ellsworth High School. Betty married Wendell W. Augspurger on Oct. 6, 1946. He preceded her in death on Aug. 14, 1993.

Betty was also preceded in death by a son, Greg; three brothers, Russell, Miles and Merle; and two sisters, Martha and Gwen.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

She is survived by a son, Ron, Normal; daughters, Joyce (David) Schmoeger, Carlock, and Laura (Joe) Lange, Fort Wayne, Ind.; two grandchildren, Adam (Jana) Lange and Julia (Adrian) Vizcaya, both of Fort Wayne, Ind.; and two great-grandchildren, Emily and AJ Lange.

A private family service will be held at Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home, Bloomington, with interment to follow at Blooming Grove Cemetery. A celebration of life will be scheduled at a future date.

Memorial contributions may be made to Wesley United Methodist Church Women's Ministries, Alzheimer's Association or Sugar Grove Nature Center. Memorials may be mailed to the funeral home and will be forwarded to the family.