GRIDLEY - Betty Carole Fleming, 82, of Gridley, passed away at 2:20 AM on Tuesday, July 13, 2021 at Morningside Care Center of Washington in Washington.

Cremation has been accorded and a private burial will be held at a later date with burial in Gridley Cemetery. Memorials may be given to St. Jude Children's Hospital or Morningside of Washington. Calvert-Johnson & Froelich Memorial Home in El Paso is handling arrangements.

Betty Carole Simpkins was born in Valier, IL on February 28, 1939, a daughter to Wayne and Sybil (Greenwood) Simpkins. She married John Ray Fleming on July 22, 1961 in Bloomington. He preceded her in death in 2013.

She is survived by beloved granddaughter, Alicia Lepretre, Roanoke; children: Roger Fleming, Tomahawk, WI, Donna (Charles) Kinkade, Lincoln, Debra (Donnie) Brown, Lexington; grandchildren: Jessica, Michele, Ryan, Shawn, James.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Betty was a beautician for several years. She enjoyed travelling with John and especially spending time with her family. She will be missed by many.