Betty Hodel

ROANOKE — Betty Louise Hodel, 86, of Roanoke, passed peacefully from this life at 7:26 p.m. Sunday (March 29, 2020) on the farm where she spent most of her life, surrounded by the family she dearly loved.

She was born Aug. 13, 1933, in Forrest, to Louis and Louise Mueller Zimmerman. She married William Hodel of Roanoke on June 12, 1955. He died Aug. 16, 2014.

Surviving are two sons, Brent (Marge) and Brad (Patty), both of Roanoke; two daughters, Boni (Edward) Stoller, Bayfield, Colo.; Barbara Jones, Roanoke; one brother, Allen (Melba) Zimmerman, Fairbury; 12 grandchildren, Sarah (Danny) Bertsch, Nathan (Jamie) Hodel, Angie (Robey) Shuck, Dustin (Mandy) Hodel, Erin (Caleb) Leman, Seth (Angie) Hodel, Michael Stoller, Kristi (Joel) Leman, Jared (Rebeka) Stoller, David Stoller, Nick (Jenna) Sizemore, Elizabeth Lowder; and 30 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two grandsons, Brian and Jacob Hodel; six brothers, Vern, Henry, Ernie, Perry, Glen, and her twin, Robert Zimmerman; four sisters, Josephine Schlatter, Leora Jean Aberle, Gladys Marjorie Kaisner and Marion Nussbaum.

