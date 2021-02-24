LEXINGTON — Betty I. Alexander, 86, of Lexington, passed away at 3:00 AM on Tuesday February 23, 2021, at Carle BroMenn Medical Center in Normal. Her funeral service will be at 11:00 AM on Saturday, February 27, 2021, at Lexington Community Church in Lexington with Rev. Kendall Coffman officiating. Visitation will be two hours prior from 9:00 AM until the time of service at church. Due to COVID-19, face masks are required inside of the building, and social distancing guidelines are to be followed. Burial will be in Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Lexington. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Lexington Community Church.

Betty was born June 6, 1934 in Lexington, a daughter to Roy W. and Mary Lowery Ralston. She married Jim Alexander on April 8, 1956 in Lexington, Illinois and they were married 64 years. He survives.

Also surviving are her son Jeffrey (Teresa Backlund) Alexander, Lexington; son-in-law David Busch, Bloomington, IL; grandchildren, Michael Busch; Heather (Jason) Alexander Gentry; and John Busch; great-granddaughters: Lyla Pearson and Ida Gentry.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Virgil Ralston; sister, Mildred Newell; and her daughter Connie Busch.

Betty was a graduate of Lexington High School, class of 1952. She was a member of the Lexington Community Church and a board member of Pleasant Hill Cemetery. She was also a member of Heart Lifters within her church and community. Betty was formerly employed by the People's Bank of Lexington (now Commerce Bank) for 23 years.