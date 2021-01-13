Betty Irence Schenkel

DOWNS — Betty Irene Schenkel, 85, a life-long resident of the Village of Downs, passed away peacefully at 11:05 p.m. on Friday, January 8, 2021 in Clinton.

Betty was a beloved wife, mother, and grandmother. She lived life to the fullest through the simple pleasures - attending garage sales, volunteer work, camping, outdoor activities and especially spending time with family and friends.

Preceded in death by her parents, John and Francis Davis, and her husband of 35 years, Dick Schenkel. She is survived by her children: Vicki (Doug) Prochnow and Jeff (Joni) Schenkel; grandsons: Zachary (Shelby) Prochnow, Andrew (Kari) Prochnow, Cody Schenkel, Austin Schenkel, and Brett Schenkel; and great-grandchildren: Kenzi and Colton Prochnow and Zeke and Liam Prochnow.

Her memory will live on in the hearts and minds of everyone.

A special thanks to the Liberty Village of Clinton for their compassionate care.

A memorial service will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 16, 2021 at Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home in Bloomington. A visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. till the time of the service at the memorial home.

If desired, continue to share kindness and compassion in Betty's name by donating to the Downs Food Pantry.

