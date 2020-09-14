× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CARLINVILLE — Betty J. Baxter, 97, of Carlinville, formerly of Hot Springs Village, Arkansas and Rutland, Illinois, died Sunday, September 13, at Carlinville Area Hospital.

She was born July 20, 1923 in Carlinville, IL, the daughter of F.F. and Lillian (Denby) Bates. She married Gerald Baxter in New York City on February 24, 1944, who preceded her in death on August 19, 2011.

She was a lifelong homemaker who focused on her family. They all loved her famous “Grammy's Coffee Cake” and her daughters loved her hand sewn prom dresses. Betty had an independent spirit, was an avid golfer, a golf fan later in life and a voracious reader her entire life.

Survivors: Daughter, Jennifer Hamilton (Don) of Carlinville, IL, Daughter, Jill Hamilton (Gary) of Pawnee, IL, Son, Jeff Baxter of Rutland, IL, Daughter, Julie Olsen (Brad) of Memphis, TN, 8 Grandchildren, 7 Great Grandchildren, Brother-in-law, Errol Baxter (Doris) of North Aurora, IL, Brother-in-law, Jim Baxter (Noreen) of Charlotte, NC, Several Nieces and Nephews.

She was preceded in death by her Sister, Margaret Thackery and Brother, Marion “Buzz” Bates.

Graveside memorial services will be 11:00am, Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Rutland Cemetery.