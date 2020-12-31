Betty J. Davidson

Born August 11, 1934 to Wilbur and Audrey Foust Claycomb. Married Richard G. Davidson on December 20, 1952. Three daughters: Carol A. Huus of Grand Forks, ND, Linda L. Davidson, Bloomington, and Rose M. (Michael) Hibbens of East Peoria; surviving siblings: Dewey (Debbie) Claycomb, Grover Claycomb and Lawrence Claycomb all of Bloomington' ten grandchildren; 22 great grandchildren; and three great great grandchildren.