CARLOCK - Betty J. Holliger, age 90 of Carlock, IL went to her heavenly home Thursday, May 6, 2021 from her residence. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at Carlock Christian Church, Carlock, IL. Rev. Zach Martin will officiate. Visitation will be held before the funeral from 10:00-11:00 a.m. at the church. Please wear a face mask.
Arrangements are being handled by Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL. For anyone interested the funeral will be recorded and may be viewed at www.calvertmemorial.com. Select the obituary tab, select Calvert & Metzler, select Betty's name and click on "Tribute Wall." Please view the obituary and share your condolences and memories online at www.calvermemorial.com.
The family requests memorials be made to Carlock Christian Church or Carlock Fire & Rescue, if you wish.
Betty was born June 19, 1930 to H. Lyle and A. Louise (Todd) Fogle.
After being a cheerleader and part of the last graduating class of Carlock High School, Betty attended Mennonite School of Nursing. She then changed her life path to marry Richard Holliger on July 20, 1952, and become a full time homemaker. In the early years of her marriage Betty was completely devoted to her family. As children grew up, she worked at Carlock Hen House, Lowell's Department Store, and Grieder Sod Farm. In her later years, she returned to the current Carlock Family Restaurant, serving as Cashier into her 80s.
"Back in the day" Rich and Betty were members of the (YMCA) Y Do-Si-Do Square Dance Club. They "earned" pins for doing goofy things like dancing in the Rain (Dew Drop,) dancing in pajamas (Idiot,) dancing in the grass (Grasshopper,) dancing all night (Night Owl.)
She was a member of Carlock Christian Church and often served as organist, pianist, and was a member of the Women's Club. She was an active member of her church and community.
Betty is survived by her husband of 68 years, children: Marlene Myers, Kenneth (Tina) Holliger, Brenda (Mason) Brookshier; grandchildren: Darci (Phil Trout) Brookshier, Zach Brookshier; great-grandchildren: Lane and Sadie Brookshier, Kipton, Brycen and Brayleigh Trout.
Her parents, and daughter Carolyn Knick preceded her in death.
The family wishes to thank our special caregivers Danielle and Brenda who have been dedicated to their service far beyond our expectations.
Betty had a huge heart and will be missed so dearly by her family and all who knew her.
