CARLOCK - Betty J. Holliger, age 90 of Carlock, IL went to her heavenly home Thursday, May 6, 2021 from her residence. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at Carlock Christian Church, Carlock, IL. Rev. Zach Martin will officiate. Visitation will be held before the funeral from 10:00-11:00 a.m. at the church. Please wear a face mask.

Arrangements are being handled by Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL.

The family requests memorials be made to Carlock Christian Church or Carlock Fire & Rescue, if you wish.

Betty was born June 19, 1930 to H. Lyle and A. Louise (Todd) Fogle.