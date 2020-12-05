BLOOMINGTON - Betty J. Stappenbeck, 88, of Bloomington, passed away at 9:58 p.m. on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at her home at the Villas of Holly Brook.

Visitation will be from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at 11:30 am on Tuesday at East Lawn Memorial Gardens, Bloomington.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Normal First United Methodist Church, 211 N. School Street, Normal, IL 61761. To express condolences online, please visit www.carmodyflynn.com.

She was born July 23, 1932, daughter of Hugh and Thomas Ann Wise Richerson. She married Glenn E. Stappenbeck on September 29, 1950.

Surviving are her husband, Glenn, Bloomington; son, Duane (Diana) Stappenbeck, McLean and two grandsons, David Stappenbeck and Darin (Ashley Crawford) Stappenbeck, both of Bloomington.

She was preceded in death by one daughter, Sandra Elder; two brothers, Roger and Ronald Richerson and three sisters, Gertrude Hart, Mary Nell Pray and Grace Seth.