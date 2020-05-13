Betty Jane Klopp

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription.

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Betty J. Klopp of Winter Haven, Fla., died of natural causes Monday (May 11, 2020) at the age of 87 surrounded by loving family members.

Betty was a member of St. Matthew Catholic Church and a long time Winter Haven resident. She is predeceased by her husband of 65 years, Frank Klopp.

She is survived by son, Steven Klopp (Cindy), Pewaukee, Wis.; daughters, Kim Moulton (Gary), Winter Haven, Fla.; Lori Volochenko (Ron), Lake Wales, Fla.; Connie Hardaway (Howard), Suwanee, Ga.; son, John Klopp (Susan), Greensboro, N.C.; and daughter, Amy Djerf (David), Southlake, Texas. She is also survived by her 18 favorite grandchildren.

A private celebration of inurnment for the immediate family will be held at St. Matthew Catholic Church Columbarium.

Betty wishes that in lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a charity of your choice.

To plant a tree in memory of Betty Klopp as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.