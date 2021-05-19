BLOOMINGTON — Betty Jean (Rasche) Born, 93, of Bloomington, IL, passed away on Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at OSF St. Joseph's Hospital in Bloomington, IL.
Her funeral will be at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, May 22, 2021 at Epiphany Catholic Church, Normal with Monsignor Eric Powell officiating. Burial will be in Holy Cross Cemetery, Normal. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington is assisting the family with arrangements.
Betty was born on January 30, 1928 in Louisville, KY, the daughter of Alvois and Laura (Fleck) Rasche. Betty married Harold J. Born on April 15, 1950 in Louisville, KY. They were blessed with over 71 years of marriage. Harold predeceased her by 21 days, dying on April 27, 2021.
Betty is survived by her sons: Christopher (Vicki) of La Crosse, WI; and David (Peg) of Midland, MI; grandchildren: Ryan (Kristin) Born, Michael (Amanda) Born, Daniel (Stephanie) Born, Amy (Marc) Sandau, Hayley (fiance Ryan Korby) Born, and Julie (Jon) Smoes; great grandchildren: Harrison and Callie Born, Reagan and Joseph Born, George (and Helen Betty-due June 2021) Born, Madelyn and Jacob Sandau, and Easton and Hadley Smoes. Betty is also survived by her brother, Richard Rasche.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents, her brothers: Donald Rasche, Charles Rasche and William Rasche, and her sister, Phyllis Haag.
From 1955 to 1960, Betty spent long nights typing scientific dissertations to support the family while Harold attended graduate school at Iowa State University. In 1961, Betty and Harold moved to Normal, IL when Harold accepted a position teaching physics at Illinois State University. They raised their boys in Normal.
Betty was an active volunteer at the Normal Public Library for many years where she sorted and organized books for the book sales. She volunteered at OSF Home Care supporting the staff there. She also served as a docent at the David Davis Mansion. She was an avid birder and made many special friends through her activities.
She and Harold traveled extensively and sailed on the Windjammer, American Eagle, for 1-2 weeks each summer for over 20 years, making many memories. Betty was a lifelong needle worker and reader, and enjoyed painting in her younger years. She was a loving, nurturing mother who cared about her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren immensely.
Memorials can be made to the Ursuline Sisters of Louisville, KY, 3115 Lexington Rd., Louisville, KY 40206, in memory of Betty Born.
