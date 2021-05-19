BLOOMINGTON — Betty Jean (Rasche) Born, 93, of Bloomington, IL, passed away on Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at OSF St. Joseph's Hospital in Bloomington, IL.

Her funeral will be at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, May 22, 2021 at Epiphany Catholic Church, Normal with Monsignor Eric Powell officiating. Burial will be in Holy Cross Cemetery, Normal. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington is assisting the family with arrangements.

Betty was born on January 30, 1928 in Louisville, KY, the daughter of Alvois and Laura (Fleck) Rasche. Betty married Harold J. Born on April 15, 1950 in Louisville, KY. They were blessed with over 71 years of marriage. Harold predeceased her by 21 days, dying on April 27, 2021.

Betty is survived by her sons: Christopher (Vicki) of La Crosse, WI; and David (Peg) of Midland, MI; grandchildren: Ryan (Kristin) Born, Michael (Amanda) Born, Daniel (Stephanie) Born, Amy (Marc) Sandau, Hayley (fiance Ryan Korby) Born, and Julie (Jon) Smoes; great grandchildren: Harrison and Callie Born, Reagan and Joseph Born, George (and Helen Betty-due June 2021) Born, Madelyn and Jacob Sandau, and Easton and Hadley Smoes. Betty is also survived by her brother, Richard Rasche.