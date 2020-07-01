× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DANVERS — Betty L. Bates, 76, of Danvers, passed away at 11:45 a.m. Monday (June 29, 2020) at OSF HealthCare St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington.

Her funeral will be at 2 p.m. Friday at Otto-Argo-Calvert Memorial Home, Danvers. Burial will be at Park Lawn Cemetery, Danvers. The Rev. Steve Evans will be officiating. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Friday at the Otto-Argo-Calvert Memorial Home, Danvers. The family suggests memorials be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Danvers Fire & Rescue Squad or to an animal rescue association of the donor's choice.

Betty was born July 23, 1943, in La Harpe, the daughter Charles and Sadie McQuaid Greenig. She married Leamon “Lee” Bates on July 16, 1961, in La Harpe. He survives.

Surviving are her daughter, Deborah (Mike) Mehl, Danvers; two grandchildren, Mark (Shelby) Mehl, Minier, and Ashley (Lucas) Wall, Hopedale; two great-grandchildren, Elliotte and Teagan Mehl, Minier; one brother, Bill (Connie) Greenig, La Harpe; also surviving are her numerous nieces, nephews and large extended family.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents.