DANVERS — Betty L. Bates, 76, of Danvers, passed away at 11:45 a.m. Monday (June 29, 2020) at OSF HealthCare St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington.
Her funeral will be at 2 p.m. Friday at Otto-Argo-Calvert Memorial Home, Danvers. Burial will be at Park Lawn Cemetery, Danvers. The Rev. Steve Evans will be officiating. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Friday at the Otto-Argo-Calvert Memorial Home, Danvers. The family suggests memorials be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Danvers Fire & Rescue Squad or to an animal rescue association of the donor's choice.
Betty was born July 23, 1943, in La Harpe, the daughter Charles and Sadie McQuaid Greenig. She married Leamon “Lee” Bates on July 16, 1961, in La Harpe. He survives.
Surviving are her daughter, Deborah (Mike) Mehl, Danvers; two grandchildren, Mark (Shelby) Mehl, Minier, and Ashley (Lucas) Wall, Hopedale; two great-grandchildren, Elliotte and Teagan Mehl, Minier; one brother, Bill (Connie) Greenig, La Harpe; also surviving are her numerous nieces, nephews and large extended family.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents.
Betty was known to her friends and family as Nanny. She had a close circle of friends that she enjoyed spending time with. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were her life. Betty and Lee enjoyed traveling and spending time with family and friends. She will be missed by all who knew her.
