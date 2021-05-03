BLOOMINGTON — Betty L. Brandt, 87, of Bloomington, IL, passed away April 30, 2021. She was born January 12, 1934 to Joseph and Elizabeth (Dieckow) Dano and married the love of her life, Richard "Dick" L. Brandt on December 20, 1953 at Atlanta Christian Church.

Betty is survived by her loving husband, Richard; son, Rod (Julie) Brandt; daughter, Connie (Robert Stephens) Brandt; grandchildren: Kelly (Ben) Spacek, Jessi (Danny Van Note) Allison, Terry (Nicole) Allison; four great-grandchildren; and sister, Marie (Ozzie) Koller. She is preceded in death by her parents and brother, Joseph Dano, Jr.

Betty graduated from Atlanta High School in 1952 and went on to graduate from the Bloomington School of Practical Nursing as an LPN, working at Brokaw Hospital for several years. She was a faithful member of the First Christian Church, and was also a member of the Women of the Moose for 45 years. Throughout the years, Betty enjoyed camping, traveling, playing cards and gambling. For fifteen years in retirement, Betty and Dick wintered in Las Vegas; enabling many friends and family to visit and escape from the cold Illinois winters.

Due to COVID-19, funeral services will be family only, with a public memorial celebration held later, in July.