× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MONTICELLO — Betty L. Dyson, 95, of Monticello, formerly of White Heath, passed away at 5:20 p.m. Wednesday (June 10, 2020) at the Piatt County Nursing Home, Monticello.

Betty was born March 15, 1925, in Monticello, the daughter of Jake and Eva Vivrett Perry. She married Marion E. Dyson on Jan. 1, 1944, in Monticello. He passed away Sept. 30, 2014.

Betty is survived by her sons, Michael Dyson (Wilma), Mahomet, and Roger Dyson (Peg), Bloomington; grandchildren, Jeff Dyson, Emily Dyson, Lisa Augsburger and Jack Dyson; great-grandchildren, Brandon, Jacob, Tori, Katie, Marcus, Tiana, Connar, Dann-e, Kammeron, Jaxynn and Noah; great-great-grandchildren, Braxton, Lillie, Ashlyn and Chase. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; great-grandson, Austin Michael; brothers, Ed, Steve and Robert; and sisters, Gennie, Phyllis and Mary.

Betty was a loving housewife. She was a member of the White Heath United Methodist Church and the White Heath Community Club.

A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Monday at the Monticello Township Cemetery. Social distancing will be followed.

Memorials may be made to the White Heath United Methodist Church, White Heath Community Club, White Heath Fire Department or the Piatt County Nursing Home.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Betty Dyson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.