TOLUCA — Betty L. Matern, 82, of Toluca and formerly of Wenona, passed away January 31, 2021 in the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria.

Private family burial was held in Zion Lutheran Cemetery in Wenona.

The Hurst Funeral Home in Wenona handled Betty's services. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Betty was born in Wenona on December 17, 1938 to Ben and Ora (Anderson) Travis. She married the love of her life Samuel "Sam" Matern on June 20, 1958 and he died August 2, 2018. She worked over 20 years at Archway Cookie Factory in Wenona.

Betty and Sam loved to travel to the riverboats and Las Vegas. Betty won numerous jackpots on the slots. She was a loving and proud grandma who cherished her family time together.

Betty will be greatly missed by her family and friends, but her memories will live forever.

She is survived by one son Gary (Anna) Matern of Fort Myers, FL and her best friend and constant companion, her daughter Sandy (Guy) Hattan of Toluca; three grandchildren: Misty Vitale of Peoria, Kelsey Matern of Austin, TX and Kaycee Matern of Fort Myers, FL. She is blessed to have many loving nieces and nephews.