GIBSON CITY — Betty Lou Cline, 98, of Gibson City peacefully passed away at 9:10 pm Friday February 12, 2021 at her home with her family at her side. Visitation for Betty will be held 12:00-1:00 pm Friday February 19, 2021 at Rosenbaum Funeral Home with Funeral services to follow at 1:00 pm with Pastor Gary Fairchild officiating. Burial will be at Drummer Township Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Lee Lowery American Legion Post #568.
Betty was born June 13, 1922 in Saybrook, Illinois a daughter of Loren and Mariam McDaniel Means. She married Clyde Cline on August 26, 1938 in Remington, Indiana. He passed away December 10, 1987 they were married for forty-nine years.
She is survived by her children: Georgianna "Joey" Thompson of Gibson City, Jerry (Marsha) Cline of Oak Island, North Carolina and David (Susie) Cline of Bellflower; eleven grandchildren, twenty-eight great grandchildren and fifteen great great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a son, Loren "Shorty" Cline and a daughter, Rebecca "Becky" Wurmnest, two brothers and four sisters.
Betty was a member of the VFW Auxiliary and the Gibson City United Methodist Church. She was a talented seamstress and crocheted. She enjoyed watching Jeopardy, Wheel of Fortune, cooking shows and the Chicago Bulls. She cherished the time with her family playing board games especially Aggravation. She collected owl figurines, tea sets and cook books. However, Betty's claim to fame was being known as the "Resident Baker" she was well known for her pies, cookies and cinnamon rolls. The mere mention of her name would get you thinking about her delicious baked goods. She will be missed by all that knew and loved her.