GIBSON CITY — Betty Lou Cline, 98, of Gibson City peacefully passed away at 9:10 pm Friday February 12, 2021 at her home with her family at her side. Visitation for Betty will be held 12:00-1:00 pm Friday February 19, 2021 at Rosenbaum Funeral Home with Funeral services to follow at 1:00 pm with Pastor Gary Fairchild officiating. Burial will be at Drummer Township Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Lee Lowery American Legion Post #568.

Betty was born June 13, 1922 in Saybrook, Illinois a daughter of Loren and Mariam McDaniel Means. She married Clyde Cline on August 26, 1938 in Remington, Indiana. He passed away December 10, 1987 they were married for forty-nine years.

She is survived by her children: Georgianna "Joey" Thompson of Gibson City, Jerry (Marsha) Cline of Oak Island, North Carolina and David (Susie) Cline of Bellflower; eleven grandchildren, twenty-eight great grandchildren and fifteen great great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a son, Loren "Shorty" Cline and a daughter, Rebecca "Becky" Wurmnest, two brothers and four sisters.