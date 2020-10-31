Betty Lou Holmquist

Betty was a delightful, Godly lady, beloved wife and ministry partner, selfless mom, loving grandma, thrilled great-grandma, devoted friend, caring neighbor. "The joy of the Lord" was her strength, and she exhibited that joy in her winsome, warm, generous approach to life each day. There was always a joke or a story for her to tell, a reason to dance and celebrate. Betty never knew a stranger and quickly made friends and boldly shared her faith wherever she went. She was known for sharing tracts about the love of her Savior Jesus and the comfort she found in the Bible. Her other trademarks were $2 bills and Rice Krispie Treats, and she gave away hundreds of both. Her genuine love of Jesus showed in all she did, which included over 35 years in the banking field and 40 years of teaching Sunday School. In her mid-80's she became a vibrant part of Living Stone Communities, a church-plant in west Bloomington. Monthly gatherings with the Senior Saints of East White Oak Bible Church put her in her element, as well as neighborhood Grill Nights and life-on-life with her neighbors and church family. As a member of the Luther Oaks community, Betty made many special friends and gave and received much love. She is already greatly missed, but we know she is having the BEST time of her life now, with Jesus.