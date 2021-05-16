FLANAGAN — Betty Mae Taylor, 69, of Flanagan, IL passed away on May 13, 2021 after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born on May 10, 1952 and raised in Minonk, IL where she spent the majority of her life enjoying time with family and so many friends, her church family at The First Baptist Church of Minonk, watching her grandchildren at their various sporting events, and showing off her amazing dance skills to everyone she met!

She was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Nora McGuire; her sister, Judy Wray; and her grandson, Anthony May.

She is survived by her brothers: Charles McGuire, Minonk, IL, Mickey McGuire, Oceanside, CA; sister, Linda (Bob) Mouser, Minonk, IL; daughter, Joely May, Minonk, IL; sons: Jody (Heather) May, Bloomington, IL, Joseph Taylor, Clearwater, FL; grandkids: Alliyah, Pyper, Talyn, Lucas, and Landon; and many nieces and nephews.

Cremation will be accorded. Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in Minonk is assisting the family with arrangements. A Celebration of Life will be held at the First Baptist Church of Minonk on a future date. Memorial contributions may be made to The First Baptist of Minonk in her honor. Online condolences can be sent to family at www.ruestmanharrisfuneralhome.com