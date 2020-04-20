× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription.

PONTIAC — Betty E. Norgaard, 89, of Pontiac, passed away at 6:05 p.m. Sunday (April 19, 2020) at OSF HealthCare Saint James - John W. Albrecht Medical Center, Pontiac.

Cremation rites will be accorded. A private graveside service will be at a later date Oaklawn Cemetery, Dwight. Memorials in Betty’s name may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice. Calvert & Martin Funeral Home, Pontiac, is handling the arrangements.

Betty was born May 2, 1930, in rural Odell, a daughter of Elmer and Agatha Eich Norgaard. Survivors include one sister, Doris Carter, Pontiac; one brother, Delmar (Norma “Jeanie”) Norgaard, Pontiac; many nieces and nephews.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Lorraine Norgaard; a brother-in-law, William Carter; and special friend, James Andreasen.

Betty graduated from Saunemin High School and became a secretary for the schools before becoming manager of the Norgaard Agency in Dwight.

This obituary may be viewed and guestbook signed at www.calvertmemorial.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Betty Norgaard as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.