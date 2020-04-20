Betty Norgaard

PONTIAC — Betty E. Norgaard, 89, of Pontiac, passed away at 6:05 p.m. Sunday (April 19, 2020) at OSF HealthCare Saint James - John W. Albrecht Medical Center, Pontiac.
Cremation rites will be accorded. A private graveside service will be at a later date Oaklawn Cemetery, Dwight. Memorials in Betty’s name may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice. Calvert & Martin Funeral Home, Pontiac, is handling the arrangements.
Betty was born May 2, 1930, in rural Odell, a daughter of Elmer and Agatha Eich Norgaard. Survivors include one sister, Doris Carter, Pontiac; one brother, Delmar (Norma “Jeanie”) Norgaard, Pontiac; many nieces and nephews.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Lorraine Norgaard; a brother-in-law, William Carter; and special friend, James Andreasen.
Betty graduated from Saunemin High School and became a secretary for the schools before becoming manager of the Norgaard Agency in Dwight.
This obituary may be viewed and guestbook signed at www.calvertmemorial.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.