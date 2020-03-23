Betty Smith

COOKSVILLE — Betty Eileen Smith, 87, of Cooksville, passed away at 3:28 p.m. Saturday (March 21, 2020) at Fairview Haven Retirement Community, Fairbury.

Due to the restrictions in place by COVID-19, all services will be private with a memorial service to follow when allowed. Burial will be in Wiley Cemetery, Colfax.

Please be with the family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. We encourage you to reach out to them with a phone call, text, website condolence or a card. Cards maybe mailed to Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, P.O. Box 194, Colfax, IL 61728. Website condolences can be left at www.duffypilsmemorialhome.com.

Memorials may be made to Fairview Haven, 605 N. Fourth, Fairbury, IL 61739, or Second Wind Transplant Association, P.O. Box 771242, St. Louis, MO 63177.

Betty was born April 5, 1932, in Farmer City, the daughter of Claude and Gladys Marvin Norton. She married Kenneth W. Smith on June 17, 1951, in Cooksville. He died Oct. 6, 2007.

