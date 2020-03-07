BLOOMINGTON — Betty M. Swartz, 95, of Bloomington, passed away at 7:19 a.m. Feb. 28, 2020, at her residence.
A funeral will be at 11 a.m. Friday at Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home, Bloomington, with Pastor Christine McNeil officiating. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.
Interment will be at Park Hill Cemetery, Bloomington. Memorials may be made to Children's Hospital of Illinois, Peoria, or Shriners Hospitals for Children.
Betty was born Nov. 20, 1924, in Bloomington, a daughter to George S. and Caroline Coulthard Carruthers. She married Ernest M. Swartz on July 23, 1944, in Bloomington. He preceded her in death on June 25, 2013.
Surviving are her sons, Alan (Carol) Swartz, Indianapolis, Ind.; G. Kelly (Betty) Swartz and Jeff Swartz, both of Normal; grandchildren, Julie Swartz Olsen, Bloomington; Todd Swartz, Arizona; Barry (Margo) Swartz, Texas; and Craig (Nina) Swartz, Iowa; great-grandchildren, Aidan Olsen and Ethan Olsen, both of Bloomington; Riley Swartz, Eliza Swartz and Alena Swartz, all of Iowa; and Sophie Swartz and Gwen Swartz, both of Texas; honorary son, Fernando (Melissa) Carranza, Bloomington; and several special nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; two granddaughters, Cari Swartz and Lori Swartz; great-grandchild, Calvin Olsen; and daughter-in-law, Laurie Swartz.
Betty graduated from Bloomington High School in 1942, and was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church, Bloomington. She was also a part of the Beta Sigma Phi sorority and a lifelong member of the Illinois PTA. In her spare time, she enjoyed sewing, knitting, and doing crossword puzzles. Betty was a homemaker and loved her family greatly.
