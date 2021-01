BLOOMINGTON — Betty Zimmerman, 98, of Bloomington, IL, formally of Overland Park and Stanley, KS went home to our Lord and Savior on January 5, 2021 where she was united with her beloved husband.

Private burial will be in Overland Park, KS at a later date. Memorials may be made in her name to The Chaplaincy Program c/o Luther Oaks Foundation, 601 Lutz Rd., Bloomington, IL 61704.

Her full obituary may be found @ charterfunerals.com