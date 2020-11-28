BLOOMINGTON - Beverly A. Keller, 83 of Bloomington, passed away on Thursday, November 26, 2020 at Carle BroMenn Medical Center, Normal.

A private family service will be held on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at Beck Memorial Home, Bloomington. Following the service burial will be held at Evergreen Memorial Cemetery, Bloomington.

Beck Memorial Home, Bloomington, Illinois is in charge of arrangements.

Beverly was born on June 1, 1937, in Champaign, Illinois to LeRoy and Bonnie Jean Shore.

Beverly is survived by her children, Bobby Ross; Alicia Mattingly; Tony (Bonnie) Logston; Ed (Heather) Keller; Susan (Bobby) Simon and Jim Ward. Also surviving are 17 grandchildren and 43 great grandchildren along with her sisters, Phyllis Ripey and Becky Boatman.

She was preceded in death by her parents; 1 son, Alan Logston; 1 Daughter, Kathy Slade; and 1 brother, Butch Shore.

Beverly enjoyed eating at all her favorite restaurants, Red Lobster, Apple Bee's, and Shannon's. She loved playing bingo and she would display her grandchildren's lucky charms they gave her while she played, and she loved all her children and grandchildren. She will be deeply missed by all of them. She was our Angel here on Earth and our Rock that kept us together.

