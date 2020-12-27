BLOOMINGTON — Beverly "Bev" Sohn, 80, of Bloomington went home to Jesus on December 26, 2020 with her family beside her. Bev fought a courageous battle with multiple myeloma. She handled her illness with grace, dignity and beauty until the end.

Bev was born on April 24, 1940 to Freida and Hartzel Alpers in Chenoa, IL. After graduating from Chenoa High School in 1958, she went on to study at Marycrest College in Kankakee, IL.

In 1955 she met the love of her life and best friend Larry Sohn. They wed in 1959 and have spent 62 wonderful years together creating memories that will live on in his heart forever.

Bev's proudest and important part of life was her family. Bev and Larry had two children together. Jeffrey (Shelley) Sohn and the late Lanette (Jeff) Tommerdahl. She was beyond grateful and dedicated to her grandchildren: Dr. Kalie Tommerdahl, Dr. Lissa (Alex) Cisneros, Andy Sohn, Adam Sohn, Alex Sohn and great grandson, Ronan Cisneros.

Bev is also survived by her special sister Joy (Loren) Poppe, nieces, and treasured friend to many. Never a day went by without Bev sending someone a card or remembering a special date in someone's life.