BLOOMINGTON — Beverly "Bev" Sohn, 80, of Bloomington went home to Jesus on December 26, 2020 with her family beside her. Bev fought a courageous battle with multiple myeloma. She handled her illness with grace, dignity and beauty until the end.
Bev was born on April 24, 1940 to Freida and Hartzel Alpers in Chenoa, IL. After graduating from Chenoa High School in 1958, she went on to study at Marycrest College in Kankakee, IL.
In 1955 she met the love of her life and best friend Larry Sohn. They wed in 1959 and have spent 62 wonderful years together creating memories that will live on in his heart forever.
Bev's proudest and important part of life was her family. Bev and Larry had two children together. Jeffrey (Shelley) Sohn and the late Lanette (Jeff) Tommerdahl. She was beyond grateful and dedicated to her grandchildren: Dr. Kalie Tommerdahl, Dr. Lissa (Alex) Cisneros, Andy Sohn, Adam Sohn, Alex Sohn and great grandson, Ronan Cisneros.
Bev is also survived by her special sister Joy (Loren) Poppe, nieces, and treasured friend to many. Never a day went by without Bev sending someone a card or remembering a special date in someone's life.
Bev was a successful realtor in Bloomington for 25 years until her retirement in 2001. Since retirement her hobbies have been quilting, sewing and playing bridge. She was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church and a PEO sister. Bev and Larry enjoyed their condo at Lake of the Ozarks and visiting Florida for winter.
The family would like to express our thanks to Dr. Kumar and staff for the years of care he gave Bev.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials be made to Illinois Cancer Care or Carle Hospice.
A private family funeral service will be at 11:00 AM Thursday, December 31, 2020 in the chapel at St. John's Lutheran Church, Bloomington, IL. Pastor James E. Reents will be officiating.
A public graveside service 12 Noon Thursday, December 31, 2020 at East Lawn Cemetery, Bloomington, IL. There will be no visitation.
For anyone interested the funeral will be recorded and may viewed at www.calvertmemorial.com select the obituary tab and select Calvert & Metzler select Bev's name and click on "Tribute Wall"
Please view the obituary and share your condolences and memories online at www.calvertmemorial.com
