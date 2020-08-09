× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

NORMAL — Beverly E. Huston, 87, of Normal, formerly of Heyworth, passed away at 8:35 a.m. Saturday (Aug. 8, 2020) at Sugar Creek Alzheimer's Special Care Center, Normal.

Graveside services will be held at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at Heyworth Cemetery, with Chuck Anthony officiating. Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home, Heyworth is in charge of arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.

Mrs. Huston was born Nov. 2, 1932 in Delevan, to Fred and Nina Bailey Morris. She married William P. Huston Dec. 9, 1956 in Heyworth. He passed away Feb. 12, 2002.

Survivors include two sons, Richard (Erica) Huston of Prior Lake, Minnesota, and Robert (Amy) Huston of Colfax; six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one son, David Huston; three brothers and one sister.

She was a member of the Heyworth Christian Church.