EL PASO — Beverly J. Cheeseman, 91, passed away Tuesday (June 23, 2020) at Heritage Health, El Paso.

Beverly was born in Gridley, the daughter of Henry and Harriet Sedekum.

She was a proud member of the Women's Army Corps, serving overseas. She taught cosmetology in Chicago, and operated her own hair salon in California.

Always willing to help, listen or just give a hug, Beverly was a friend to many, and was known for her kind and caring ways. She was a patient and loving mother and grandmother who loved spending time with her family.

Beverly is survived by her daughter, granddaughter, sister, and several nieces and nephews.

The family wishes to thank the staff at Heritage Health, El Paso, for their kindness, care and support of Beverly and her family for the last several years.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the charity of the donor's choice. Cremation rites have been accorded. Services will be held at a later date. East Lawn Funeral Home, Bloomington, is assisting the family with arrangements.