Beverly J. Jelinek

FLANAGAN — Beverly June Jones Jelinek, 64, of Flanagan, passed away peacefully at 4:26 p.m. Tuesday afternoon (Aug. 4, 2020) at Flanagan Rehabilitation & Health Care Center, Flanagan. Beverly was surrounded by family.
Cremation rites were accorded, and the family will host a celebration of life in the future. Calvert-Johnson & Froelich Memorial Home, Flanagan, is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in her honor to Flanagan Rehabilitation & Health Care Center.
Beverly was born Aug. 3, 1956, in Colorado Springs, Colorado, the daughter of Pat and Joy Frisch Jones.
Surviving are her husband, Timothy Jelinek; her parents, Pat and Joy Jones; two sons, Chris Hogan, Bloomington, and Eric Jelinek (Rachel Duncan), Pontiac; one daughter, Kellie (Matthew) King, Towanda; three grandsons, Logan Byrd, Parker King and Tucker King; and one sister, Cindy Heinold, Polo, Missouri.
Beverly loved pink and was rarely seen not wearing her signature color. She also loved butterflies and peace signs. In her younger days she spent a lot of time reading and loved history; she used to put her family to sleep on a regular basis watching the History channel. She enjoyed music, especially live music. She and her husband, Tim, spent a great deal of time at concerts, mostly shows from local bands. One of the things Beverly enjoyed more than anything was her own jokes. Her laughter was so contagious that the joke didn't really matter. She was known for doing the “chicken” when she was excited about something, which was quite often. She will always be remembered for being outspoken and full of life and laughter.
The family would like to thank the staff at Flanagan Rehabilitation and Health Care and the OSF Hospice team for their loving care. Beverly was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, daughter and friend.
