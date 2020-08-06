Beverly J. Jelinek

Beverly loved pink and was rarely seen not wearing her signature color. She also loved butterflies and peace signs. In her younger days she spent a lot of time reading and loved history; she used to put her family to sleep on a regular basis watching the History channel. She enjoyed music, especially live music. She and her husband, Tim, spent a great deal of time at concerts, mostly shows from local bands. One of the things Beverly enjoyed more than anything was her own jokes. Her laughter was so contagious that the joke didn't really matter. She was known for doing the “chicken” when she was excited about something, which was quite often. She will always be remembered for being outspoken and full of life and laughter.