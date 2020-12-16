Beverly J. Zazzara (copy)

NORMAL — Beverly J. Zazzara, of Normal, IL, passed away December 7, 2020 at her residence with her husband and family by her side.

Beverly was a homemaker. She is survived by her husband, Louis J. Zazzara of 65 years; children: Lynn (Ned) Grabavoy, Tammy Sullens, Louis J. Zazzara, Jr., Nicholas Zazzara, Kim (Doug) Linde; two brothers and one sister. She is also survived by 12 grandchildren; 28 great grandchildren; sister-in-law, Jo Ann Zazzara and brother-in-law, Joseph Rostowsky.

She was preceded in death by her parents, one son, her sister and her sister-in-law.

Interment will be at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL on March 19, 2021 at 11:00 A.M.

A luncheon will be held immediately following the service.