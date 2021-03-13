Beverly Jean 'Bev' Miller

Bev has been a member of Second Presbyterian Church, Bloomington, IL since 1938. She graduated from Bloomington High School in 1946. Bev had worked at State Farm Insurance Company from 1946-1956. Bev had been active in Mobile Meals and was Treasurer 1978-2005. She served as an Election Judge for 35 years. She has been a member of the Order of the Eastern Star since April 10, 1962. Bev was a member of the Bloomington Emblem Club #432 since April 1, 1972, and serving as President in 1978 and as Secretary for 41 years. She served as the Supreme Treasurer of the Supreme Emblem Club 1990-1994.