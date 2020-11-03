NORMAL — Beverly Jean Raber, 79, of Normal, Illinois passed away on October 31, 2020. She was born on November 30, 1940 in Fairbury, Illinois to John and Evelyn (Steinberg) Gerken.

Beverly is survived by her son, Randy; sisters: Rose (John) Martin, Judith (Fred) Carlson, Helen (John) Engemann; brother, Edwin (Linda Bertram) Gerken; grandkitten, Velvet; and many cousins; nieces; nephews; and special friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert Lee Raber; aunts; uncles; cousins: Doris Culumber and Nancy Wisely; and brothers-in-law: John Martin and Fred Carlson.

Beverly attended high school at Melvin Sibley until 1958 and graduated from Illinois State University in 1967 with a Bachelor's in Education. She was a grade school teacher who mainly taught special education for multiple years, serving District 87 for thirty-four years.

Beverly was a very active and generous lady in her community. She was a member of Delta Kappa Gamma for 46 years as well as the United Methodist Church of Normal, IL, participating in the women's group, attic sales, prayer group, Genesis bells, and choir. Beverly was also known for her love of God, flower gardening, singing, cooking, and hosting many holiday meals at her home.