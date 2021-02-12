Bill "Coach" Zeman

ROANOKE — William J. "Coach" Zeman, 67, of Roanoke, IL, passed away at 10:13 a.m. on Thursday, February 11, 2021 at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.

He was born January 9, 1954 in Oak Lawn, IL to Frank and Joan Cuchna Zeman. He married the love of his life, Melinda Zeman on April 2, 1977 in Winfield, IL. She survives.

Also surviving are his two daughters: Jayme (Dan) Magnuson of Roanoke and Heather (Curt) Schweigert of Tremont; and seven grandchildren: Brock and Reese Magnuson; and Emma, Luke, Ryan, Jack, and Rhet Schweigert.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Denise Zeman.

Coach started his teaching career at Roanoke-Benson High School during the 1976-77 school year and never left. During that tenure with R-B he taught classes the majority of time and ended his academic career as Dean of Students at R-B Junior High School retiring in 2013.

Although known as the Rocket's varsity baseball coach from 1979 until his coaching retirement in 2014, he also coached cross country, girls softball, jv and varsity girls basketball, jv and varsity boys basketball and jr. high baseball.