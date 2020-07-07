× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

GIBSON CITY — William E. "Bill" Dewey, 72, of Gibson City, passed away June 25, 2020, at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis with his family at his side.

A graveside celebration of Bill's life will be at 11 a.m. Friday at Drummer Township Cemetery, Gibson City, with military rites accorded, Pastor Gary Fairchild officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to GCMS High School Falcon football team, Gibson City United Methodist Church or to the American Cancer Society. Rosenbaum Funeral Home, Gibson City, is assisting the family with their services.

Bill was born Oct. 15, 1947, in Bloomington, a son of Carl and Effie Edmonds Dewey. He married Joyce L. Kumler on July 14, 1973, in Gibson City.

He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Joyce Dewey, Gibson City; his five children, Amanda (Martise Evans) Dewey, Gibson City; Allison (Jermaine) Mays, Gibson City; Carl (Nicole) Dewey, Homer; Isaiah Chatman, Gibson City; and Martise Evans, Gibson City; his grandchildren, Myelz Davis, Jermaine Mays Jr., Makayla Evans, Kylie Evans, Kyree Evans, Kamryn Evans, Carson Dewey and Colton Dewey.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother and granddaughter, Peyton.