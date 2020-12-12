Bill Hinkle

Cremation rites will be accorded and a memorial visitation will be held from 10-11 am on Friday Dec. 18th at Knapp-Johnson-Harris Funeral Home in Roanoke. Social distancing guidelines and restrictions will be in place and masks will be required for entry. A private family service will be held at 11:00 on Friday following the visitation and will be livestreamed on the Knapp-Johnson-Harris face book page for the public to access. Burial of cremains with military rites will be held in Clayton Township Cemetery at a later date.