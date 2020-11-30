Bill J. Hart formerly of Bloomington, IL, died on November 27, 2020. He was born on October 23,1926 in Washington, IN to William S. Hart and Cdv (Leonard) Hart. He was preceded in death by his parents; his siblings: Ray Leonard Hart, Mary Jean (Hart) Hinkle; and a granddaughter, Jessica Hart.

Survivors include his wife, Audrey (Williams) Hart whom he married in 1945; and four children: Necia Chessman, Georgetown, TX, Mark H. Hart, Loudon, TN, Melinda Delcher, Clayton, N.C., and Matthew S. Hart, Elizabethton, TN; four grandsons: Wade H. Chessman, Dallas, TX, Tyler L. Chessman, Georgetown, TX, Thomas S. Ritz, Clayton, N.C., and Cory A. Hart, Phoenix, AZ; as well as ten great-grandchildren.

Bill graduated from high school in Washington, IN in 1944 and was accepted into the V-5 Program for officers training in the Naval Air Corps, assigned to De Paul University, Greencastle, IN. When the quota for pilots was reconsidered, that program was changed to V-12 Officers Training and he was transferred to Purdue Univ. in W. Layfayette, IN. He was discharged from the Navy when the war ended. He completed his degree in Electrical Engineering.