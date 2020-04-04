Bill Marquardt

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

BLOOMINGTON — Billy Joe Marquardt, 77, of Bradenton, Fla., formerly of Bloomington-Normal, passed away March 23, 2020, at Manatee Memorial Hospital, Bradenton, Fla.

Bill was born Feb. 22, 1943, in Bloomington-Normal. He graduated from Bloomington High School and Eastern Illinois University.

Bill is survived by his wife of 54 years, Paulette; daughter, Tina (Dave) Meyer; son, Derek Marquardt (Jerry); grandchildren, Kala (Josh) Ward and Brooke Witzig (Jesse); three great-grandchildren; sisters, Mary Kerfoot (nephew, Rick) and Donna Taylor; brothers, Donny Marquardt and Charlie Johnson.

He was a teacher and a homebuilder, loving husband, father, grandpa, great-grandpa, and best friend for many.

From 1967 to 2003, Bill was a successful wrestling coach and official, but officiating became one of his greatest passions. In 2006 they honored him with the Lifetime Service to Wrestling Award and inducted him into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame.