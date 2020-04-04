BLOOMINGTON — Billy Joe Marquardt, 77, of Bradenton, Fla., formerly of Bloomington-Normal, passed away March 23, 2020, at Manatee Memorial Hospital, Bradenton, Fla.
Bill was born Feb. 22, 1943, in Bloomington-Normal. He graduated from Bloomington High School and Eastern Illinois University.
Bill is survived by his wife of 54 years, Paulette; daughter, Tina (Dave) Meyer; son, Derek Marquardt (Jerry); grandchildren, Kala (Josh) Ward and Brooke Witzig (Jesse); three great-grandchildren; sisters, Mary Kerfoot (nephew, Rick) and Donna Taylor; brothers, Donny Marquardt and Charlie Johnson.
He was a teacher and a homebuilder, loving husband, father, grandpa, great-grandpa, and best friend for many.
From 1967 to 2003, Bill was a successful wrestling coach and official, but officiating became one of his greatest passions. In 2006 they honored him with the Lifetime Service to Wrestling Award and inducted him into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame.
Bill harbored the desire to “give back” to the sport he embraced and enjoyed being a part of for most of his life. Therefore, the family would be thrilled if instead of flowers you kindly donated to the Illinois Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association (www.IWCOA.net). Your donation will help sponsor important wrestling programs in Bill's name. We set up a memorial with GoFundMe.com, www.gofundme.com and search for Bill Marquardt to donate or www.gofundme.com/f/bill-marquardt-iwcoa-memorial-fund.
Bill will be cremated. Then to honor his humor and quick-witted bigger than life personality, we will plan a celebration of life with plenty of popcorn and friends at a later time.
