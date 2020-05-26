Billie Walden

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

BLOOMINGTON — Billie Rose Walden, 80, of Bloomington, died at 5:38 p.m. Sunday (May 24, 2020) at Advocate BroMenn Medical Center, Normal.

There will be a private family service later at Beck Memorial Home, Bloomington. Interment will be in Park Hill Cemetery, Bloomington.

Billie was born Dec. 2, 1939, in Bloomington, to Walter and Mildred Deerwester Mayes. She married Ralph Walden on Jan. 19, 1956, in Bloomington. He preceded her in death in 2008. She was also preceded in death by her granddaughter, Kathryn Kiper, and several brothers and sisters.

She is survived by four children, Cindy (Doug) Wey, Bloomington; William “Bucky” (Janice) Walden, Bloomington; Cathy (Greg) Whitwood, Normal; and Christy (Duane) Dunn, Congerville; nine grandchildren, Rachel (Zach) Arbuckle, Alicia Rose Walden, Adrienne Maylene Walden, Pamela (Jerod) Bagwell, Darrell (Colleen) Kiper, Jennifer Smith, Zach Smith, Ariel (David) Sauls, and Abigail (Matthew) Freer; seven great-grandchildren; one brother, James Schwartzer, Bloomington; and one sister-in-law, Helen Brent, Bloomington.

Billie was a member of the Eagles Lodge and Woman of the Moose in Bloomington.

Memorial contributions may be made to Community Cancer Center or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Condolences may be left to www.beckmemorial.com.

