× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription.

BLOOMINGTON — Billy D. Jenkins, 92, of Bloomington, passed away at 3:05 a.m. Saturday (April 4, 2020) at his home.

A private memorial service and burial will be held at a later date. Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorials may be directed to OSF Hospice.

Billy was born October 2, 1927, in Normal, the son of Gilbert and Glada Hirst Jenkins. He married Alta Ball on July 31, 1949, in Streator.

Surviving are his wife of 71 years, Alta Jenkins; a daughter, Carol Randinelli, Bloomington; two grandchildren, Adam Randinelli, Glen Ellyn; and Abbi Carr, Bloomington; and four great-grandchildren, Carter and Carlie Randinelli and Easton and Elliott Carr.

He was preceded in death by two brothers and two sisters; a daughter, Sandra Hernandez; and a grandson, Tony Hernandez.

Billy served in the U.S. Navy during World War II and later graduated from Bradley University. He was a self-employed jeweler and watchmaker from 1951 until his retirement in 1991. He was an avid golfer and fisherman. Diamond Bill never met a stranger.

To express condolences online, please visit www.carmodyflynn.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Billy Jenkins as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.