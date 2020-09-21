Bishop Bob E. Koonce

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

GIBSON CITY — Bishop (Rev.) Bob E. Koonce went home to be with Jesus Wednesday, September 16th at 10:54 p.m. surrounded by his family.

Bishop Koonce was born in Neoga, IL July 23, 1930 to Roy and Merena (Jay) Koonce. He married Eileen Ingram on August 24, 1952 in Vandalia, IL. After her March 31, 2013 death, he married Violet Pratt on August 18, 2014 in Mendota, IL. She died October 25, 2016. He is survived by 6 children: Rev. Roy (Mrs. Pete) Koonce; Karen (Rev. Francis) Farney, Rev. John (Lisa) Koonce, Gayla (David) May, Cheryl (Rick) Thompson, Kent (Kelly) Koonce; 23 grandchildren; 31 great grandchildren; 2 great great grandchildren; Tina Seifert whom he regarded as another daughter; 1 brother, Harold (Bernice) Koonce; 4 sisters: Dorothy Gerhart, Aline Trulock, Arlene Gerwolls, and Linda Sue (Charlie) Townsend. He was preceded in death by his parents; 1 grandchild, Clarissa; and 3 brothers: Don, Bill, and Keith.