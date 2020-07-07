Bob Pioli

Bob Pioli

NORMAL — Bob Pioli, “Mr. Kroger,” 92, of Normal, died Saturday (July 4, 2020) at home of natural causes, surrounded by his loving family.

He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Janet; four daughters, Sandra (David) Young, Bloomington; Beth (Tari) Estill, Virginia Beach, Virginia; Janet Pioli (Evan Karnes), Northfield; and Rosemary (Harold) Austin, Bloomington; 11 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.

A private family service will be held at Epiphany Catholic Church, Normal. Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, is in charge of arrangements.

The family wishes to thank Emily of Carle/BroMenn Healthcare Hospice.

In lieu of flowers, please send memorial gifts to Epiphany Catholic Church, Normal; Knights of Columbus Council 6498. Normal; or to Carle/BroMenn Hospice, Normal.

Condolences and memories may be left for his family at www.calvertmemorial.com.

