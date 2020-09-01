Bobby Gene Quiggins

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — Bobby “Yogi” Gene Quiggins, 86, of Bloomington, passed away at 10:50 a.m. Saturday (Aug. 29, 2020) at Carle BroMenn Medical Center, Normal.

His graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday in the new addition at Funks Grove Cemetery, McLean. Pastor Joel Labertew will officiate. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to Carle BroMenn Hospice or First of Assembly of God, Normal.

Arrangements are being handled by Beck Memorial Home, Bloomington.

Bobby was born Aug. 4, 1934, in Leitchfield, Kentucky, the son of Coy and Amy Menton Quiggins.

He married the love of his life Suzanne Stubblefield on April 9, 1960, in Heyworth. She survives.

Also surviving his daughter, Gina L. (John) Henline, Bloomington; grandson, Michael Henline, Bloomington; brother, Eddie Quiggins, Bloomington; and three sisters, Linda Shadowens, Bloomington; Shirley Rexroat, Normal; and Sue Quiggins, Normal.

Bobby is preceded in death by his parents; one brother; and one sister.

Bobby worked in construction, iron and excavation in Bloomington-Normal for a number of years. He loved motorcycles and raced them for many years. He also enjoyed riding his unicycle.