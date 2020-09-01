Bobby Gene Quiggins

BLOOMINGTON — Bobby “Yogi” Gene Quiggins, 86, of Bloomington, passed away at 10:50 a.m. Saturday (Aug. 29, 2020) at Carle BroMenn Medical Center, Normal.
His graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday in the new addition at Funks Grove Cemetery, McLean. Pastor Joel Labertew will officiate. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to Carle BroMenn Hospice or First of Assembly of God, Normal.
Arrangements are being handled by Beck Memorial Home, Bloomington.
Bobby was born Aug. 4, 1934, in Leitchfield, Kentucky, the son of Coy and Amy Menton Quiggins.
He married the love of his life Suzanne Stubblefield on April 9, 1960, in Heyworth. She survives.
Also surviving his daughter, Gina L. (John) Henline, Bloomington; grandson, Michael Henline, Bloomington; brother, Eddie Quiggins, Bloomington; and three sisters, Linda Shadowens, Bloomington; Shirley Rexroat, Normal; and Sue Quiggins, Normal.
Bobby is preceded in death by his parents; one brother; and one sister.
Bobby worked in construction, iron and excavation in Bloomington-Normal for a number of years. He loved motorcycles and raced them for many years. He also enjoyed riding his unicycle.
He was a member of First of Assembly of God, Normal, and served in many capacities at the church. Bobby could light up a room with his laughter and he loved talking and telling stories of his racing days. He was a kind gentle and loving man and will be dearly missed by his family and all who knew him.
Please view the obituary and share your condolences and memories online at www.beckmemorial.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.