NORMAL — Bobby Kahle, 93 of Normal, passed away at 5:15 p.m. Sunday January 24, 2021 at Carle BroMenn Medical Center.

Bobby was born March 1, 1927 in Gridley, Illinois, the daughter of J. Robert and Lucille M. (Musser) Heiple. She married Richard Glenn Kahle on Valentines Day in 1945.

She is survived by one son: Paul (Laura) Kahle; two grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and one sister: Lucille Beich.

Bobby was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; one daughter: Jayne Kahle and three sisters.

A private family graveside service will be held on Friday January 29, 2021 at Lexington Cemetery, Lexington, Illinois. Her granddaughter Amanda Richards will be officiating. Memorials may be made to the Donor's Choice. Beck Memorial Home is in charge of the arrangements.

