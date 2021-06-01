DANVERS — Bobby Lee Quinn, 85, passed away at 10:57 AM on Thursday, May 6, 2021 at Generations at Riverview in East Peoria. A private inurnment service is planned. Burial will be at Park Lawn Cemetery in Danvers.

Bobby was born in Bloomington on July 17, 1935, a son to Harry Quinn and Lois (Potts) Quinn.

Surviving are his children: Sarah Wirth (husband Gerard), Bloomington, Lisa Brown (husband Vaughn), CA, Cassandra Irwin (husband Wade), Bloomington; siblings: Gene Quinn and Shirley Augustine, Normal. He was preceded in death by his parents and one son, Wade Quinn. His dog Harley, 16, preceded him in death by six months.

Bobby graduated from Bloomington High School and was a US Army Veteran. He was employed by Illinois Central Gulf Railroad and later by Amtrak. His career spanned 40 years. Bobby retired as a conductor on The City of New Orleans train.

Bobby was an avid fisherman and spent many hours on his bass boat at Evergreen Lake with his beloved dog, Harley. He also had a passion for firearms and over the years developed a wealth of knowledge about them. He loved to shoot and reload his own ammunition.

Special thanks to Dr. Peter Abadeer, RN Janet Lovell, and Dr. Pankaj Kumar for the care and compassion they showed Bobby in his final year.