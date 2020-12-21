GRIDLEY — Bonita "Bonnie" L. Sherrill, 65 of Gridley, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Thursday, December 17, 2020 after a courageous battle with Parkinson's Disease. Her devotion and firm belief in God supported her in her struggle and ultimately gave her peace.

Bonnie was born on April 4, 1955, daughter of Eldon and Mary Lou (Freed) Schrock. She married Dennis "Denny" Sherrill on April 12, 1975; he survives in Lexington.

Surviving is their daughter, Melissa (Jeremey) Meints of Lexington; three grandchildren whom were the light of her life, Addison, Cooper and Jacy Meints; three sisters: Sally (Dennis) Smith of Carmel, IN, Joni (Bob) Huber of Lake Ozark, MO, Nancy (Dave) Aupperle of Hockessin, DE; two brothers: John Schrock of St. Louis, MO and Scott Schrock of Quincy; father and mother-in-law Don and LaVonda Sherrill of Bloomington; sister-in-law Kay (Kenny) Kemp, Normal; sister-in-law Susie Reitz, Normal; brother-in-law Jason (Julie) Abrams, Armington.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her mother-in-law Jet Sherrill; and niece Erin (Huber) Born.