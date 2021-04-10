NORMAL — Bonnie Julie Johnson, devoted sister and friend, answered the call to her Lord's side on Palm Sunday, March 28, 2021.

Bonnie, born May 14, 1951, was the daughter of James and Elizabeth Johnson who preceded her as did her brother, Robert Johnson and sister, Marcy Barr.

Bonnie was a devoted animal lover and cared for each animal she encountered with love and complete compassion. She was an avid writer and dedicated educator devoted to confronting the subject of human trafficking. Bonnie graduated from University High School, Northern Illinois University, Bowling Green University and received her PhD from Rice University.

She is survived by her brother, Rev. Dr. Barry Johnson (Barbara), Jupiter FL, sister, Becky Tyler of Huntsville, AL, brother, Mark Johnson, Orlando FL and her loyal nephew, Tony Johnson (April), Bloomington, IL many nieces and nephews; trusted friend, Mark Fowler and her beloved cats.

Arrangements are being made by Kibler-Brady Ruestman Memorial Home. Friends and family will gather on May 1, 2021, 10:00 a.m. at The Tabernacle Church, 1845 W. Hovey Avenue, Normal, IL 61761.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to The Tabernacle Church in Bonnie's name as a means of caring for the many cats that Bonnie leaves behind until their placement in loving homes is established.