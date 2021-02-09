Bradford Michael Shaw

Brad was born to Michael and Angela Shaw on August 1, 1989 in San Diego, CA. The first of three sons, he is the big brother to Tyler and Brian. He is the grandson of Steve and Joan Shaw of Arizona and Paul and Arlene Yaron of Pennsylvania. He will be missed by aunts, uncles, cousins, friends, fans, and his beloved dogs, Eggsy and Luna.

Brad married his soul mate, Jessica McLane-Shaw in 2019. They were inseparable. Even as Brad fought and won his battle against cancer, it drew them closer. He passed away due to complications from COVID. Brad was a musician; co-founder and lead guitarist of Burden of the Sky. He graduated Summa cum laude from ISU in 2017, then joined ADM as an accountant. Brad's ability to balance family, friends, work, and music with love and integrity has been evident for many years. During college, he excelled in creating songs, performing extensively, and working night shift at Sam's Club. There, he met many co-workers who became lifelong friends, which was apparent in them naming him "Employee of the Year." When Brad started his career in accounting, he did not lose his passion for music. He continued to write songs and play with his band until the time of his death. When anyone spent time with Brad, there was laughter and joy.