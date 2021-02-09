NORMAL — Bradford Michael Shaw, 31, of Normal passed away on February 5, 2021 at University of Chicago Medicine, surrounded by family and friends.
Brad was born to Michael and Angela Shaw on August 1, 1989 in San Diego, CA. The first of three sons, he is the big brother to Tyler and Brian. He is the grandson of Steve and Joan Shaw of Arizona and Paul and Arlene Yaron of Pennsylvania. He will be missed by aunts, uncles, cousins, friends, fans, and his beloved dogs, Eggsy and Luna.
Brad married his soul mate, Jessica McLane-Shaw in 2019. They were inseparable. Even as Brad fought and won his battle against cancer, it drew them closer. He passed away due to complications from COVID. Brad was a musician; co-founder and lead guitarist of Burden of the Sky. He graduated Summa cum laude from ISU in 2017, then joined ADM as an accountant. Brad's ability to balance family, friends, work, and music with love and integrity has been evident for many years. During college, he excelled in creating songs, performing extensively, and working night shift at Sam's Club. There, he met many co-workers who became lifelong friends, which was apparent in them naming him "Employee of the Year." When Brad started his career in accounting, he did not lose his passion for music. He continued to write songs and play with his band until the time of his death. When anyone spent time with Brad, there was laughter and joy.
Brad was a beautiful mix of intelligence, courage, and compassion. He had a strong sense of justice and was an advocate for the marginalized, even from a young age. He humbly taught us the value of giving and forgiving. Brad will be missed here on Earth, but his music lives on in Heaven and in everyone who heard him play.
A Celebration of Life will take place in the summer. In lieu of flowers or donations, the family simply invites you to be kind, take care of yourself and others, and live life to the fullest.