LeROY — Bradley E. Fryer, 62, of LeRoy, passed away at 5:10 p.m. Sunday (June 21, 2020) at his home in LeRoy.

Funeral will be at 11:30 a.m. Friday at Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home, LeRoy, with Jesse Day and Josh Day officiating. Visitation will be from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Friday at the funeral home. Interment will be in Oak Grove Cemetery, LeRoy.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of the donor's choice.

He was born Feb. 11, 1958, in Peoria, to Samuel C. and Rozella E.J. Nelson Fryer. He married Sheila R. Walker on May 24, 2008, in LeRoy. She survives in LeRoy.

Also surviving are three stepsons, John Voellinger Jr., Swansea; David (Emily) Voellinger, Belleville; and Tom Voellinger, Fairview Heights; five stepgrandchildren, Kiley, Lillian, Cole, Cori and Madilyn Voellinger; one brother, Daniel (Alvah) Fryer, Galesburg; one sister, Jane (Ron) Wolschlag, Normal; one stepbrother, Rocky (Shirley) Lester, Galesburg; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers and their wives, Gerald and Nancy Fryer and Russell and Josie Fryer; one niece, Barbara Fryer; and one nephew, David Fryer.

Bradley served in the United States Navy from 1984 to 1990.