BLOOMINGTON — Bradley Owen Winans, 69, of Bloomington, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 22, 2021 in Bloomington.

Brad was born May 23, 1951 in Taylorville, IL to Merle and Mariam (Smith) Winans. He married Pam Mohler of Rochester, IL on February 7, 1976.

After farming in the Mt. Auburn area, he moved to Bloomington, IL where he worked at Illinois State University for 25 years in the Business Intelligence and Technology Solutions area. He earned a Bachelor of Arts in Mathematical Systems in 1974 at the University of Illinois at Springfield (formerly Sangamon State University). In 1991 he received a Bachelor of Science Degree at Illinois State University.

Brad loved reading, history, and observing nature around him. He enjoyed bowling, golf, and attending ISU football games.

He is survived by his wife, Pam, of Bloomington; his mother, Mariam Winans, of Mt. Auburn, IL; one sister, Linda Jo Winans, of Mt. Auburn; four brothers: Russ (Becky) Winans, Mt. Auburn, Curt (Vicki) Winans, Mt. Auburn, Alex (Kay) Winans, Mt. Auburn, Ben (Amy) Winans, Taylorville, IL; son, Phillip Winans, Bloomington; daughter, Jennifer (Gabe) Anderson, Bloomington; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Merle Winans.