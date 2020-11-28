MINONK - Brandon Lee Hale, 14, of Minonk, won his fight at 11:15 am on Thursday, November 26, 2020 at his home.
He was born June 28, 2006 in Pontiac to Alan and Tammy Kridner Hale.
Surviving are his father, Alan (Gayla) Hale of Sunrise Beach, MO; mother, Tammy (Todd Darm) Hale of Minonk; maternal grandparents, Kathy (Brian) Defenbaugh of Manville, IL, and Mike (Barb) Kridner of KY; Althea (Melvin) Fechter of Minonk; Danny Darm of Flanagan; siblings, Brittany (Dalton Starkey) Hale of Minonk, Alan, Jr. (Maddie Starkey) Hale of Streator, Madison (Chris Breach) Hale of Minonk, Jayden Darm of Metamora, Christopher Hale of Minonk, Kylie Williams of Sunrise Beach, MO, Hayden Darm and Carson Darm of Minonk; and nieces, Lydia Starkey and Elaine Starkey both of Minonk; Aunts and Uncles, Bo Darm of Minonk, Robyn (Steve) Williams of East Peoria, Jeff (Ashlyn) Flowers of Graymont, Tabby Flowers of Cornell, Carrie Defenbaugh of Pontiac, Kevin (Tabitha) Defenbaugh of Manville, and Kelly (Zach) Hert of Grandridge. Many cousins that he loved and had a close and special bond with, and Godparents, Al and Angela Holocker of Metamora.
Brandon was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Eber and Wanda Hale.
Brandon attended Fieldcrest High School as a freshman. He was a member of the Screaming Eagles Motorcycle Club and an Honorary Woodford County Deputy Sheriff. Brandon touched and inspired many lives throughout his journey around the world. Brandon was very loving and thoughtful and always put others first and never wanted anyone to go without.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in Minonk with Pastor Jay Hurd officiating. Services will be live streamed on the Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home Minonk Facebook page. Visitation will be held from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home. Covid-19 Social distancing guidelines will be observed.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.ruestmanharrisfuneralhome.com
