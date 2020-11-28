MINONK - Brandon Lee Hale, 14, of Minonk, won his fight at 11:15 am on Thursday, November 26, 2020 at his home.

He was born June 28, 2006 in Pontiac to Alan and Tammy Kridner Hale.

Surviving are his father, Alan (Gayla) Hale of Sunrise Beach, MO; mother, Tammy (Todd Darm) Hale of Minonk; maternal grandparents, Kathy (Brian) Defenbaugh of Manville, IL, and Mike (Barb) Kridner of KY; Althea (Melvin) Fechter of Minonk; Danny Darm of Flanagan; siblings, Brittany (Dalton Starkey) Hale of Minonk, Alan, Jr. (Maddie Starkey) Hale of Streator, Madison (Chris Breach) Hale of Minonk, Jayden Darm of Metamora, Christopher Hale of Minonk, Kylie Williams of Sunrise Beach, MO, Hayden Darm and Carson Darm of Minonk; and nieces, Lydia Starkey and Elaine Starkey both of Minonk; Aunts and Uncles, Bo Darm of Minonk, Robyn (Steve) Williams of East Peoria, Jeff (Ashlyn) Flowers of Graymont, Tabby Flowers of Cornell, Carrie Defenbaugh of Pontiac, Kevin (Tabitha) Defenbaugh of Manville, and Kelly (Zach) Hert of Grandridge. Many cousins that he loved and had a close and special bond with, and Godparents, Al and Angela Holocker of Metamora.

Brandon was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Eber and Wanda Hale.