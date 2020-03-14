BLOOMINGTON — Brandy Corbett, 43, of Bloomington, died March 10, 2020 at her home.

She was born March 28, 1976, in Bloomington, the daughter of Aleta Nord and the late Ray Wheeler.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

She leaves behind her husband, Wes; her children, Destiny and Trayson; four stepchildren; siblings, Jason Wheeler and Travis Wheeler; several uncles and aunts; one very special aunt, DeeDee Turner; and many other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her father, grandparents and stepsister, Heather Ramsey.

Brandy was employed at Irving Elementary, where her love for each student was apparent. Her home and heart were always open to all. Her memory will remain with all the people she touched. Our beautiful Brandy (“Bird”) has finished her battle on this earth. She is now soaring with the angels.

A celebration of life and benefit for her children will be 3 p.m. May 30 at the Eagles Club, Bloomington.

To send flowers to the family of Brandy Corbett , please visit Tribute Store.